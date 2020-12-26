(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced a number of start times and television broadcasts for the month of January.
Iowa will play at Rutgers on January 2nd at 1:00 PM on ESPN2 while Nebraska hosts Michigan State on BTN at 7:00.
The rest of the January slate for Iowa and Nebraska is listed below.
IOWA
January 7th: at Maryland, 6:00 PM (ESPN2)
January 10th: Minnesota, TBA (BTN)
January 14th: Michigan State, 8:00 PM (FS1)
January 17th: at Northwestern, TBA (BTN)
January 21st: Indiana, TBA (FS1)
January 24th: Nebraska, 1:00 PM (BTN)
January 29th: at Illinois, TBA (FS1)
NEBRASKA
January 5th: at Purdue, 6:00 PM (BTN)
January 10th: Indiana, TBA (BTN)
January 13th: Illinois, 8:00 PM (BTN)
January 16th: at Maryland, 11:00 AM (BTN)
January 20th: Minnesota, 8:00 PM (BTN)
January 24th: at Iowa, 1:00 PM (BTN)
January 30th: Penn State, TBA (BTN)