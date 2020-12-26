NCAA Basketball
(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced a number of start times and television broadcasts for the month of January.

Iowa will play at Rutgers on January 2nd at 1:00 PM on ESPN2 while Nebraska hosts Michigan State on BTN at 7:00.

The rest of the January slate for Iowa and Nebraska is listed below.

IOWA

January 7th: at Maryland, 6:00 PM (ESPN2)

January 10th: Minnesota, TBA (BTN)

January 14th: Michigan State, 8:00 PM (FS1)

January 17th: at Northwestern, TBA (BTN)

January 21st: Indiana, TBA (FS1)

January 24th: Nebraska, 1:00 PM (BTN)

January 29th: at Illinois, TBA (FS1)

NEBRASKA

January 5th: at Purdue, 6:00 PM (BTN)

January 10th: Indiana, TBA (BTN)

January 13th: Illinois, 8:00 PM (BTN)

January 16th: at Maryland, 11:00 AM (BTN)

January 20th: Minnesota, 8:00 PM (BTN)

January 24th: at Iowa, 1:00 PM (BTN)

January 30th: Penn State, TBA (BTN)

