(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced Nebraska volleyball will be televised 12 times on Big Ten Network and three additional times on NET this season.
Nine of their 11 home matches will be on either network, including the opening match with Northwestern on Friday, January 29th.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
In addition, Iowa volleyball announced they will make two appearances on national television this year. They will be on BTN against Nebraska on March 17th and on ESPNU in their final against Minnesota. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.