(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced new conference schedules for the upcoming football season.
The season is slated to begin the weekend of September 5th with the Big Ten Championship on December 5th. Each team will play six divisional games and four cross-divisional games with two byes mixed in and an open date on November 28th.
Iowa will open at home with Maryland before a pair of road trips to Purdue and Minnesota. They will be home for the next two weeks against Nebraska and Northwestern before another road game with Illinois.
The Hawkeyes have a bye in Week 7 and then will travel to Penn State and host Michigan State before another bye week. They close the regular season with a home game against Wisconsin and a road game with Ohio State.
Nebraska opens at Rutgers and then hosts Illinois and Wisconsin before a road game at Iowa. Minnesota comes in during Week 5 and then the Huskers travel to Ohio State before a Week 7 bye.
They play at Northwestern and host Penn State in Weeks 8 and 9, take another bye week and then go to Purdue and host Michigan State to close out the schedule.
The Big Tena also announced plans and medical protocols for all fall sports. Find the complete release linked here.