(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the women’s basketball matchups for the 2021-22 season.
Schools will go back to an 18-game conference schedule, facing five schools at home and five away and playing the eight remaining schools at both sites.
Iowa’s home and away opponents are Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern while Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State will play at Iowa City and Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will host the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska’s home and away matchups are Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsins. They will host Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers and travel to Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Find the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.