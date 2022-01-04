(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has released preseason men’s and women’s gymnastics polls.
Michigan is the choice to win both leagues while Iowa is picked third and Nebraska ninth in the women’s poll. The Huskers are picked to finish second in the men’s poll.
Nebraska’s Taylor Christopulos and Sam Phillips are among the men’s gymnasts to watch while Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson and Adeline Kenlin and Nebraska’s Kynsee Roby and Emma Spence are on the women’s gymnasts to watch list.
Find the complete release from the Big Ten on the women’s poll here and the men’s poll here.