(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced 2024 and 2025 opponents for each conference football team.
Iowa will host Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA and Wisconsin and travel to Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and USC in 2024. Nebraska hosts Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA and travels to Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
In 2025, Iowa hosts Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State and travels to Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin. Nebraska’s 2025 home opponents are Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and UCLA with road trips to Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC.
Schools in the Big Ten also have "two-play" opponents that will be played both home and away in 2024 and 2025, including protected opponents. Nebraska’s only protected opponent is Iowa and will play Minnesota and UCLA home-and-home while Iowa has three protected opponents in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Penn State is the only school without a protected opponent.
Find the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.