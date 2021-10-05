(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the men’s and women’s television schedules for upcoming basketball seasons.
Nebraska men’s basketball will make a minimum of 28 national television appearances with at least 19 appearances on the Big Ten Network, four on FS1 and five on the ESPN family of networks. The Nebraska women are slated to make at least nine regular season appearances on the Big Ten Network or FS1.
The Iowa men will appear 12 times on the Big Ten Network, nine times on FS1 and five times on either ESPN or ESPN2. The Iowa women will make 13 national television appearances, including once on FS1, twice on ESPN2 and at least nine on the Big Ten Network.
View the complete release from the Big Ten linked here and here.