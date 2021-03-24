Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday it will allow fans to return to regular season conference sporting events.

The decision will allow local health guidelines and restrictions to take precedent and was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

In conjunction, Nebraska announced they will allow fans for all home events, including Friday’s baseball and softball games. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.

