UPDATE: This report has since been confirmed by the Big Ten.
(Indianapolis) -- The Big Ten is expected to only play conference games during the 2020 football season.
No official word from the Big Ten has yet to be made, but Purdue beat writer Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com was the first to break the story, which has since been confirmed by multiple sources.
The decision results in the cancellation of many non-conference matchups including Iowa vs. Iowa State, Michigan vs. Washington, Ohio State vs. Oregon and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame among many others.