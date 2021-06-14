(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference and Nebraska recently revealed their volleyball schedule for the upcoming season.
Nebraska will open their season at home against Tulsa on Friday, August 27th and will also host Colgate and Kansas State that weekend. Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State are in Lincoln the following weekend, and Utah and Louisville will also visit Nebraska in September.
The Huskers travel to Omaha to play Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday, September 8th and have a road date with Stanford scheduled for Tuesday, September 14th.
Nebraska’s first Big Ten matchup will be at Northwestern on Wednesday, September 22nd before their conference home opener against Iowa on Saturday, September 25th. Iowa’s first Big Ten Conference match is at home against Illinois on Wednesday, September 22nd.
View the complete releases from Nebraska and Iowa at the links provided.