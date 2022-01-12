(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference released their football schedules for the 2022 season.
Nebraska opens the season on August 27th against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, and Iowa kicks off their season against South Dakota State on September 3rd with their first Big Ten Conference game coming against Rutgers on September 24th.
Nebraska hosts Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and will travel to Rutgers, Purdue, Michigan and Iowa.
Iowa welcomes Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin, and ventures to Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue and Minnesota.
