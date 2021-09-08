(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has released the conference slate for the 2021-22 basketball seasons.
Each school plays an 18-game slate, facing five schools twice and other eight schools once. Conference play begins on December 5th for the women and December 3rd for the men.
On the women's side, Iowa opens their season on the 5th at home against Michigan State while Nebraska's conference season opens on December 6th at Minnesota. The Huskers' conference home opener comes on January 4th against Michigan.
The Iowa men open Big Ten play at Purdue on December 3rd while Nebraska's opener is December 4th at Indiana.
