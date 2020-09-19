Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has unveiled their full schedule for the upcoming season. 

Nebraska opens the season on October 24th at Ohio State while Iowa will travel Purdue.

Nebraska will play Wisconsin, Penn State, Illinois and Minnesota at home while also traveling to Northwestern, Iowa and Purdue.

Home games for Iowa include slates against Northwestern, Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes will travel to Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois. 

The conference championship game is slated for December 19th. The complete Big Ten Schedule can be viewed below. Kickoff times are to be determined. 

Week 1 (October 23rd/24th)

Iowa at Purdue

Nebraska at Ohio State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Michigan at Minnesota

Maryland at Northwestern 

Penn State at Indiana

Rutgers at Michigan State

Week 2 (October 30th/31st) 

Northwestern at Iowa 

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Minnesota at Maryland

Michigan State at Michigan

Ohio State at Penn State

Week 3 (November 6th/7th)

Michigan State at Iowa 

Nebraska at Northwestern

Minnesota at Illinois

Purdue at Wisconsin

Michigan at Indiana

Maryland at Penn State 

Rutgers at Ohio State

Week 4 (November 13th/14th) 

Minnesota at Iowa

Penn State at Nebraska 

Illinois at Rutgers

Northwestern at Purdue 

Michigan at Wisconsin

Indiana at Michigan State 

Ohio State at Maryland

Week 5 (November 20th/21st) 

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Penn State

Purdue at Minnesota 

Wisconsin at Northwestern 

Indiana at Ohio State 

Michigan State at Maryland

Michigan at Rutgers

Week 6 (November 27th/28th)

Nebraska at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Northwestern at Michigan State

Rutgers at Purdue 

Maryland at Indiana

Michigan at Penn State 

Week 7 (December 4th/5th) 

Iowa at Illinois

Nebraska at Purdue

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Maryland at Michigan 

Ohio State at Michigan State 

Penn State at Rutgers 

Week 8 (December 11th/12th) 

Wisconsin at Iowa

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana 

Rutgers at Maryland

Michigan at Ohio State 

Michigan State at Penn State

