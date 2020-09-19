(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has unveiled their full schedule for the upcoming season.
Nebraska opens the season on October 24th at Ohio State while Iowa will travel Purdue.
Nebraska will play Wisconsin, Penn State, Illinois and Minnesota at home while also traveling to Northwestern, Iowa and Purdue.
Home games for Iowa include slates against Northwestern, Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes will travel to Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois.
The conference championship game is slated for December 19th. The complete Big Ten Schedule can be viewed below. Kickoff times are to be determined.
Week 1 (October 23rd/24th)
Iowa at Purdue
Nebraska at Ohio State
Illinois at Wisconsin
Michigan at Minnesota
Maryland at Northwestern
Penn State at Indiana
Rutgers at Michigan State
Week 2 (October 30th/31st)
Northwestern at Iowa
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Purdue at Illinois
Indiana at Rutgers
Minnesota at Maryland
Michigan State at Michigan
Ohio State at Penn State
Week 3 (November 6th/7th)
Michigan State at Iowa
Nebraska at Northwestern
Minnesota at Illinois
Purdue at Wisconsin
Michigan at Indiana
Maryland at Penn State
Rutgers at Ohio State
Week 4 (November 13th/14th)
Minnesota at Iowa
Penn State at Nebraska
Illinois at Rutgers
Northwestern at Purdue
Michigan at Wisconsin
Indiana at Michigan State
Ohio State at Maryland
Week 5 (November 20th/21st)
Illinois at Nebraska
Iowa at Penn State
Purdue at Minnesota
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Indiana at Ohio State
Michigan State at Maryland
Michigan at Rutgers
Week 6 (November 27th/28th)
Nebraska at Iowa
Ohio State at Illinois
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Northwestern at Michigan State
Rutgers at Purdue
Maryland at Indiana
Michigan at Penn State
Week 7 (December 4th/5th)
Iowa at Illinois
Nebraska at Purdue
Northwestern at Minnesota
Indiana at Wisconsin
Maryland at Michigan
Ohio State at Michigan State
Penn State at Rutgers
Week 8 (December 11th/12th)
Wisconsin at Iowa
Minnesota at Nebraska
Illinois at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Michigan at Ohio State
Michigan State at Penn State