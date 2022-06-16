(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference released their 2022-23 opponents for the upcoming men's basketball season on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes will face Illinois, Maryland and Michigan at home and travel to Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue. They will have home/away series with Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Nebraska gets Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin at home, and Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers on the road. The Huskers have two-game series with Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.
View the full release from the Big Ten here.