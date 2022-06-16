(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference released their 2022-23 women’s conference basketball opponents.
Iowa faces Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers at home and will travel to Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. The Hawkeyes will also have two-game series with Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Nebraska gets Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin at home, and Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers at away. They’ll also two-game series with Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Northwestern.
Find the full release here.