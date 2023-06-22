(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has revealed the full breakdown of conference opponents for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season.
Iowa will play home and aways with Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin, at home against Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State and away with Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.
Nebraska’s home/away matchups are Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue with home meetings against Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern and Rutgers and away matchups with Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
