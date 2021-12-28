(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference announced changes to its COVID-19 forfeiture policy on Tuesday.
Contests will not automatically be considered a forfeit if a team is unable to compete on the scheduled competition date and will be eligible to be rescheduled after approval from the conference.
In a release, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said, “The conference office and all 14 Big Ten member institutions have been in continuous contact about developments related to COVID-19. The well-being of our student-athletes and our entire athletic communities is our top priority and we are updating our forfeiture policy to support their health and safety as well as the integrity of conference competition.”
