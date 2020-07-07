(Treynor) — St. Albert won its second non-conference game in a row Tuesday night, using a big third inning to get past Treynor 8-4.
On a night that featured eight total pitchers between the two teams, the Class 1A No. 3 Falcons (16-1) had enough offense and held Treynor scoreless over the final four innings.
“From the beginning, we were a little more into the game,” said St. Albert Head Coach Duncan Patterson. “I don’t want to say there’s a rivalry, but us and Treynor have always had that with other sports, so the kids know each other. It’s a fun thing and they got after it tonight.
St. Albert started fast in the first as Ryan Genereux hit a one-out single. Following a fly out, Lance Wright deposited 2-0 pitch over the left field fence for his fourth homer of the year to put his team up by two.
Treynor responded in the bottom of the first, loading the bases on two singles and a walk. Drew Petersen grounded into a fielder’s choice to score one run and Will Halverson singled in another run to even things up. The Cardinals then grabbed a lead in the second, as Kristian Martens drew a bases-loaded walk.
In the top of the third, St. Albert plated four runs. Wright hit a ground-rule double for his third RBI, Isaac Sherrill and Brett Klusman each hit RBI singles and Sherrill came home to score on a throwing error to put the Falcons back in front 6-3.
Treynor got one run back in the bottom of the third. Halverson tripled and then came in to score on a Brock Wallace ground out.
After a scoreless fourth, St. Albert added two more runs in the fifth off a two-RBI single from Klusman.
Wright paced the Falcon offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Klusman added three RBI on a 3-for-4 night.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Wright, Klusman and Patterson in a video interview you can view below.
Treynor got two-hit nights from Halverson and AJ Schiltz in the loss.