(Glenwood) — Glenwood used a big third inning to propel themselves to a 5-2 conference win over Lewis Central Tuesday night.
The win was the second in a row for the Rams, who move to 5-3 on the year.
“I thought this was one of our better outings,” said Glenwood Head Coach Kylee Stanton. “We came out and hit the ball hard, even if we got out. Our defense played well. We didn’t give up the extra bases that we had typically been giving. I thought it was a well-rounded team effort.”
The teams traded runs in the first, as Haley Bach led off the game for LC with a single, stole second, and came around to score on back-to-back ground outs. Glenwood answered in the bottom half as their first three hitters all reached safely. Hayllee Sell hit a sacrifice fly to left to knot things up after one.
After scoreless frames, Glenwood exploded for four runs in the bottom of the third. Coryl Matheny led off the inning with her third home run of the season over the center field fence. Kelly Embray followed with a double off the fence and Sell reached on catcher’s interference. Braden Liddick knocked Embray in with an RBI single and Sell would later scored on a passed ball. The Rams added another run on a Titan error to take a 5-1 lead.
“I think it was just them getting comfortable in the box,” said Stanton of the big inning. “Learning to sit back, learning to find their pitch and not chase things was big. We put the ball in play and made things happen.”
From then on, Glenwood pitcher Taryn Bertini cruised, putting up back-to-to back 1-2-3 innings and stranding a runner in the sixth.
“Taryn threw a phenomenal game tonight,” said Stanton. “She placed when she needed to place. She made kids chase. She worked hard and did her job. I was very proud of her.”
LC would get one run back in the seventh. Jerika Koopmeiners drew a one-out walk. Pinch runner Stacy Merksick stole second and came around to score on a Kaydence Sweet RBI single.
Bertini picked up the complete game win, striking out eight and allowing just three hits. Matheny finished 2-for-3 with a home run, while Embray was 2-for-4 with a double. The Rams also got RBI hits from Sell and Liddick.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Stanton, Bertini and Matheny with a video you can view below.
The Titans were led by Bach, who reached base all three times, scored a run and stole a base. Megan Gittins took the loss, as she surrendered four earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.