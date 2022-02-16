(KMAland) -- A trio of former KMAland athletes have been honored by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with weekly awards.
DMACC’s Goanar Biliew (Denison-Schleswig), Iowa Central’s Easton Dermody (Lewis Central) and Iowa Western’s Emily Brouse (Harlan) were all picked as athletes of the week in their respective sport.
Biliew was named the Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, Dermody was tabbed the Baseball Pitcher of the Week and Brouse won her second straight Softball Pitcher of the Week award.
View the complete release from the ICCAC linked here.