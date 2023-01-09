(KMAland) -- Three former regional college football players are part of the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class.
Kansas State's Michael Bishop, Iowa's Robert Gallery and Missouri's Jeremy Maclin were announced as inductees.
Bishop played quarterback at Kansas State in 1997 and 1998 and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1998.
Gallery -- a lineman -- played for the Hawkeyes from 2000 to 2003. Gallery was the 2003 Outland Trophy winner.
Maclin was a receiver for one of Missouri's most prolific teams in program history during his tenure with the Tigers in 2007 and 2008.
Former Kansas City Chiefs stars Eric Berry (Tennessee) and Derrick Johnson (Texas) were also elected.
