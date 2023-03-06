(Sioux City) -- Once a staple in Des Moines, the Bishop Heelan Catholic boys basketball team is back.
The Crusaders have made 17 trips to Des Moines in program history but not since 2012.
That has changed in 2023 as Coach Matt Hahn's team is one of the final eight remaining in Class 3A.
"At the beginning of the season, this was one of our goals," Hahn said. "We've played well enough to put ourselves in this position. Everybody is excited. These kids grew up seeing Heelan teams make it. Getting back is something they're excited about."
Heelan (18-6) returned to Des Moines with a 63-50 win over Webster City in a substate final. The Crusaders used a fast start, racing to a 20-9 lead after one quarter.
"We played a really good game," Hahn said. "We had to be on top of the small details. We talked about having a hot start, and the boys executed. After the hot start, our nerves went away. We played free and loose. That was the difference."
Free, loose and unselfish are the keys to Heelan's offense.
"We've done a good job of sharing the ball," Hahn said. "That's something I've been proud of. We're converting buckets from assists and playing with confidence. We understand our strengths. And we have a lot of them. Putting ourselves in a position to be successful is something I'm proud of."
Junior Matt Noll and senior Carter Kuehl lead Heelan's offensive attack. Noll averages a team-high 18.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Kuehl adds 13.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per outing.
"They have the confidence to make plays," Hahn said. "Matt and Carter play so well off each other. Carter has the ability to step out and shoot it, and Matt gets down in the post and can score at all three levels. They're hard to guard on ball screens because you don't know where it's going to come from. It's a fun duo to have."
Sam Skinner (8.4 PPG), Quinn Olson (7.5 PPG), Sean Schaefer (7.4 PPG) and Beau Chamberlain (5.8 PPG) are also frequent scorers in Heelan's attack.
The Crusaders open their first state tournament trip in over a decade with Marion in a state quarterfinal Tuesday evening.
Senior Brayson Laube leads the Wolves (19-5). Laube is one of the state's top scorers with a 3A-best 541 points (22.5 PPG).
"At this time of the year, everybody is good," Hahn said. "Marion is a good team. They're well-coached and play hard. We have to step it up on the defensive end. Our goal was to get to the state tournament, but there's no participation award. We want to do some damage. And Marion is the first team in the way."
The Crusaders started fast and remained calm in their substate final. Hahn hopes for a similar start when they hit the Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday.
"Sidelining the nerves and jitters is a big deal," Hahn said. "It's going to be a long night if we get suffocated by the moment. We need to step it up on the defensive end."
Heelan/Marion is a 5:30 PM tip. Check out the full interview with Coach Hahn below.