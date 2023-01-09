(Sioux City) -- Matt Hahn's first year as head boys basketball coach at Bishop Heelan is off to a strong start.
The 3A No. 4 Crusaders are 7-1 after a six-game win streak, consisting of victories over Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Western Christian, Thomas Jefferson, LeMars and South Sioux City.
"So far, it's been good," Coach Hahn said. "The boys play hard every time we come out, and they're preparing well. That's been enough to give us the results we want. No complaints on this end."
Bishop Heelan went 13-10 last year for their first winning season since 2017-18. The Crusaders' strong start has re-installed expectations in a program with a rich history.
"These boys haven't historically won a ton of games," Hahn said. "Learning to win big games doesn't happen overnight just because you have talent and a new coach. Playing big games has helped us learn how to win. We can't take any teams lightly."
Coach Hahn's team has played an unselfish style of hoops. Six players average at least 6.8 points per game.
"When I took the job, I thought sharing the basketball wasn't something they did a ton," Hahn said. "But they've played together and trust each other. Having that versatility has been nice."
Matt Noll leads the attack with 16.0 points per contest, and Carter Kuehl adds 15.3.
"They're doing a nice job shooting the ball with confidence," Hahn said. "They play off each other. Carter shoots the ball from deep, and Matt's big and strong. The offense we run suits them well because they have the freedom to play. They get to make plays and be who they are. That's helped them."
Sean Schaefer (9.1 PPG), Quinn Olson (7.9 PPG), Beau Chamberlain (7.0 PPG) and Sam Skinner (6.8 PPG) have also proven to be scoring threats.
Defensively, his team's efforts have impressed Hahn.
"We've really bought into the defensive end of the floor," Hahn said. "Some nights, it shows. Some nights, it doesn't. Getting it to be consistent is an area where we still have to improve."
Finding overall consistency is an emphasis for the Crusaders down the stretch.
"The biggest thing is consistency no matter who we play," Hahn said. "Every team we play on our schedule has the ability to beat us."
Bishop Heelan has a tough slate coming up with Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Tuesday), Abraham Lincoln (Friday), 2A No. 6 Kuemper Catholic (Saturday) and 4A No. 7 Sioux City East (January 17th).
"It's going to be good for us," Hahn said. "Our goal is to get to the state tournament, but you can't do it by just gliding through your schedule. Winning doesn't just happen. Every opponent we play is tough."
Click below to hear more with Coach Hahn.