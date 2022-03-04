(Des Moines) -- A masterful defensive game plan and an uncharacteristically efficient evening of 3-point shooting led the Bishop Heelan Catholic girls past Glenwood in a Class 4A State Semifinal Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Crusaders (23-2) saved their most complete performance of the year for an impressive 68-51 win that moved them into a state championship game for the second time in three seasons.
"It was an outstanding game," said Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra. "It was an all-around team effort, and a lot of kids stepped up."
"We worked really hard to get here," said Heelan junior Kenley Meis. "We are excited to have this opportunity."
Bishop Heelan never let Glenwood's offense get comfortable and capitalized with success on the other end. The Crusaders shot 40% above their season-long 3-point numbers with an 11-of-16 (68.8%) performance.
"We felt we had the shooters to knock down shots," Koolstra said. "We just had to get to the right spots, space the floor and hit the open players."
The Crusaders had four scorers in double figures, all of which exceeded their season-long averages coming into Thursday's game.
Lauryn Peck and Jada Newburg led Heelan with 17 points after drilling four and three three-pointers, respectively, Brooklyn Stanley scored 16 points, and Kenley Meis finished with 13.
"We wanted to attack," Koolstra said. "We felt we could get some open looks."
"It was super frustrating," said Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen. "We threw all kinds of defenses and looks at them, and they knocked shots down. They couldn't miss, or at least that's how it felt."
Heelan led 12-11 after one but blew the game open in the second quarter with a 26-14 frame to take a 38-25 lead into the half. The Rams (20-5) never got any closer in the second half, ending their season.
Defensively, Heelan did something few teams could do this season: contain Madison Camden (19.2 PPG) and Jenna Hopp (17.1). The duo finished with 11 and seven points, respectively, but struggled in the first half. Camden did not score in the first half, and Hopp only had six points at the break.
"We've never really played against a 1-3-1," Camden said. "Props to them. It was not for us."
"They were just very aggressive on the ball," Hopp said. "We dug ourselves a hole, and they shot the ball well."
Heelan's defense limited the Rams to just 28.6% from deep and forced 17 turnovers while stymying Hopp and Camden on the offensive end.
"We felt Hopp would get her 20 or so," Koolstra said. "The key was to keep Camden from knocking down consecutive threes like we know she can do. We wanted to take her shot away, and we did that."
The attention drawn to Hopp and Camden opened the door for senior Abby Hughes' stout performance with a team-high 16 points.
"I feel like I stepped up when I needed to," she said.
With the win, Heelan now turns their attention to Saturday's state title contest against Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Saintes (19-6) won a 55-50 triple-overtime classic against top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes.
"I penciled them in as a state championship team at the beginning of the year," Koolstra said. "We played them this summer. They're going to be ready for us. We'll have to get to the drawing board and see how we want to defend them."
Glenwood's loss is a cruel ending to the careers of seven seniors that posted an 84-15 record, made three state semifinal appearances and won three outright Hawkeye Ten Conference titles.
"It's tough," Hughes said. "This group has been together for a long time. There are no regrets. We worked hard. We didn't get the goal we wanted, but we are proud of ourselves."
"My teammates have given me the best four years," Camden said. "We've been playing together since fourth grade. It's been a fun ride."
Hughes, Camden, Brynlee Arnold, Grace Nightser, Kamryn Crouch, Kennedy Jones and Lauren Roenfeldt will be missed, but they left the program in a better place.
"I'm super proud of the kids," Rasmussen said. "It's been an awesome four years for them. And we are looking forward to the future as well."
Check out the full interviews with Meis, Peck, Coach Koolstra, Hughes, Camden, Hopp and Coach Rasmussen below.