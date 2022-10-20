(Council Bluffs) – Bishop Heelan used a fast start and a formidable block to move within one game of the State Volleyball Tournament.
The Class 4A No. 14 Crusaders (23-14) took down No. 9 Lewis Central 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18 in a regional semifinal Thursday night.
“It was the best game of the season,” said Bishop Heelan Co-Coach Olivia Sulentic. “They came out ready to go. They were amped up the whole day at school and last night at practice. It was unbelievable. The things we did tonight we haven’t done all season. It’s the best time of year to start playing your best and they did.”
Lewis Central got off to a good start in the opening set, leading 13-9 before a Heelan timeout. Out of the timeout, the Crusaders rattled off 11 of the next 15 points to snag a lead and eventually put the set away 25-22.
The teams traded the first 20 points of the second set before Heelan went on a 6-1 run to lead 16-11. The teams traded the next 18 points with the Crusaders winning the set 25-20 and grabbing a 2-0 lead.
The Titans fought back in set three to get a game, surviving a pair of 3-0 runs from the Crusaders and scoring the final four points of the set to take it 25-19.
Heelan started quicker in the fourth set, jumping out to leads of 7-1 and 15-8. The Titans made one final push to get as close as 20-17, before the Crusaders scored five of the last six to win the set and the match.
Maliyah Hacker paced the Heelan offense, coming up big with 17 kills.
“I was just confident,” said Hacker. “I tried to be strong and not scared of the block.”
Maddie LaFleur had a good night all-around, scoring 10 kills and handing out 15 assists, while Kenley Meis added 10 winners of her own.
The win for the Crusaders avenged a 2-0 loss to Lewis Central on September 24th at the Sioux City East tournament.
“Our dynamic and confidence has changed,” said Sulentic. “They didn’t want to do that again. That tournament wasn’t the best day anyway. They knew they had something to prove and they wanted to prove it.”
The Crusaders will go for their 24th state appearance in school history and first since 2017 on Tuesday at Norwalk.
You can view a full video interview with Sulentic and Hooker below.
Lewis Central was led by Ashlynne Havermann, who finished with nine kills.