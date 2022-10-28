(Sioux City) -- A sudden surge has returned the Bishop Heelan Catholic volleyball team to the state volleyball tournament.
The Crusaders are in the state tournament for the 25th time in program history. It's also their second consecutive trip and sixth in the last decade.
"It's really neat for us to get back to the state tournament," Heelan co-head coach Olivia Sulentic told KMA Sports. "The girls are playing the best they could. Their confidence is at a high level."
The Crusaders were thrown into a regional bracket with two state-ranked teams -- Lewis Central and Norwalk. The rankings didn't faze Heelan, as they beat Lewis Central in a four-set regional final and punched their latest ticket to state with a sweep of Norwalk.
Bishop Heelan has now won six of their last seven. They navigated through a tough Missouri River Activities Conference and had to figure themselves out, but the right combinations have them peaking.
"We switched our lineup a little bit," Sulentic said. "We switched one of our big hitters (Kenley Meis) on the outside. That changed everything."
Meis has adjusted comfortably to her new role.
The senior has posted 138 kills and 50 blocks this season.
"She's getting more swings," Sulentic said. "As an outside hitter, you get a lot more sets. We're getting her the ball more."
Sophomore Maliyah Hacker leads Heelan in kills with 309, while Lauren LaFleur and Grace Nelson add 185 and 113 winners, respectively.
Senior Grace Nelson leads Heelans defense with 103 kills and 165 digs, while Hacker and LaFleur have accounted for 263 digs each. Lawren Volz has contributed 219 digs, and Alyssa Rehal has 144 scoops.
"Our girls are so scrappy," Sulentic said. "They go after every single ball. I tell all the girls that you can't be afraid to get on the floor. If you are, you don't have a place on my team. At Norwalk, our girls were flying all over the place. Their hard work is paying off."
The Crusaders are the No. 8 seed in Class 4A. They will face top-seeded Cedar Rapids, Xavier.
The three-headed monster of Libby Fandel (296 kills), Annika Ivester (236 kills) and Maci Kadlec (199 kills) leads the Saintes.
"They have big hitters on their team," Sulentic said. "But I believe we have one of the best blocking teams in Class 4A. We're going to work on blocking a lot. We need good blocks so our passer can get the ball up. We have to do something to stop them."
Heelan and Xavier play at 4 PM on Monday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sulentic.