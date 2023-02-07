(Sioux City) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic wrestling team feels they have a favorable chance to send many wrestlers onto the Class 2A State Tournament this weekend.
The Crusaders get that opportunity when they venture to Sioux Center for their district tournament. They had a successful dual season with a 15-7 record and will look to add a few more wins to that record when they face Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Hinton Tuesday night.
Tuesday's dual action completes a slate that includes tough competition in the Missouri River Activities Conference, a trip to the Battle of Waterloo and non-conference duals with Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central and West Monona.
"I think the guys have done a good job competing," Bishop Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. "We try to do our best to get them tough competition. We're battle-tested and have remained focused on the end goal."
The Crusaders' tough slate didn't happen by accident. It's all part of the process.
"I think it helps comes Saturday when we get into the longer matches," Langley said. "The grind of an individual tournament may wear on some teams where teams like us will benefit."
Junior Sir Brandon Watts (160) and Ethan DeLeon (170) lead Heelan's lineup.
"They're practice partners daily in the room," Langley said. "Having those two push each other has set the tone."
Watts -- a seventh-place finish last year -- has a 38-3 record this year. DeLeon -- a Nebraska commit -- was a state runner-up last year and owns a flawless 37-0 mark. Langley feels both Watts and DeLeon are primed for big postseasons.
"Those guys have been in the room three to four days a week since August," Langley said. "Ethan hasn't taken a day off since the first practice in November. His hunger to get that state title is pretty cool to say."
Senior Radyn Neal has been another bright spot with a 31-8 record at 160 pounds, and Ethan Lamson is 28-17 at 126 pounds.
The Crusaders also have some talented youth on their hands.
Freshman Nico Venturi (106) is 31-6, classmate Ben Walsh (120) is 26-13 and sophomore Jackson Kinnetz (138) has a 34-10 record to his name.
The Crusaders now have their sights set on Saturday's district meet, where they will vie for state tournament berths against Boyden Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, MOC-Floyd Valley, OABCIG, Ridge View, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux Center.
"There are four kids I firmly believe should get through fairly easy," Langley said. "We have four or five kids on the winning side and four or five that have to wrestle the tournament of their life. If we can get somewhere between four and seven through (to state), I'd be more than happy."