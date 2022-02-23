(Rosendale) -- After holding a one-point lead at halftime, the Bishop LeBlond boys basketball team stormed back in the second half to run away with a big win over East Atchison to move on to the Class 2 District 16 Finals.
The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles (17-9) have advanced to their second straight District Championship game after a massive second half, including a 22-point third-quarter allowed to walk away with a 72-41 win over East Atchison (12-16).
"It was a good win, coach of East Atchison should be really proud of his kids, they played with a lot of effort, a lot of energy, and played really hard," Head Coach Mitch Girres said. "I don't think we executed nearly as well as we could have in the first half, especially defensively, but in the second half we buckled down and really guarded much better and made them take tougher shots."
However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for the Golden Eagles as East Atchison wouldn't let the first half get away from them and even held the lead briefly early in the first quarter. However, a big three from Jake Korell would spark a 15-2 run for Bishop LeBlond to take a 17-6 lead and ultimately a 19-11 lead to finish the quarter.
"Our energy was tremendous, and we just pushed the ball, and got open shots," Korell said.
"Jake is our best defender, he's always playing his butt off on both ends, and him scoring is awesome for us, he's very capable of it," Girres said. "Tonight he attacked the basket really well, got some easy ones, and got to the free throw line a little bit."
Korell would lead the Golden Eagles in scoring on the night with 18 points and four rebounds.
However, East Atchison would storm out in the second quarter with an 8-2 run as Jarrett Spinnato found some driving lanes picking up seven second-quarter points. The Wolves would close the gap, even more, closing out the half with another 8-2 run to tie the game at 27.
However, a pair of Wolves' turnovers and Korell knocking in a free throw gave Bishop LeBlond a one-point 28-27 lead at the half.
"I felt like they were playing harder than us, and that's something we kind of hang our hat on is playing extremely hard and being the tougher team," Girres said. "That's something that normally doesn't happen to us much. They kind of came out and punched us in the mouth."
The Golden Eagles would take that message to heart and come running out of the gate in the second half as they would stretch their lead back to 10 after the first two minutes of the third, as Hayden Cross came alive, racking up 10 of his 12 points in the second half, leading a 12-2 run to start the third.
"It started with the defenisve end, we just kind of stringed a bunch of stops together, and got a lot of energy going, and when you got a lot of energy you just start making shots," Cross said.
"He was awesome, he really got us going and jumpstarted us defensively and we put him on 11 (Jarrett Spinnato), he did a little bit better job of keeping him out of the paint," Girres said. "That led to some energy shots for him in transition and he got some pull-up jumpers to go."
Bishop LeBlond would continue to rain on the points pulling away as Noah Eidmann sank a pair of threes and Korell got up to 15 points on the night. Meanwhile, Alex Libel would come alive on the boards and pick up a couple of blocks in the third quarter, helping hold East Atchison to just six third-quarter points.
"We kind of woke up a little bit in the second half, got most of the 50/50 balls, defensively rebounded much better," Girres said. "Then we just got out in transition and got some easy ones that led to some kick out threes and some easy shots at the basket."
With a commanding 50-33 lead heading into the final quarter, the Golden Eagles didn't take their foot off the gas as another 9-3 run to start the fourth quarter. This set up another 22-point period as the Golden Eagles ran away to their dominant win and most notably held Kaylin Merriweather to nine points and limited Jarrett Spinnato to 12. Braden Graves would tally 10 points and five rebounds.
Other contributors for Bishop LeBlond offensively included Landon Gardner, who would tally 12 points, Libel with six points and seven rebounds, and Eidmann chipped in six points. In addition, Chris Guldan would put up four points and snag 10 rebounds.
With the win, Bishop LeBlond advances to their second straight district championship game and will look to punch their ticket to the state tournament against North Andrew (18-9).
You can catch the full interviews with Hayden Cross, Jake Korell, and Head Coach Mitch Girres below.