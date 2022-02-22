(Rosendale) -- Despite some early pressure from East Atchison, the Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team was able to pull ahead and win comfortably to advance themselves to a district championship matchup for the second straight year.
The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles (20-7) would use a 21-point third quarter and fourth-quarter free-throw shooting to surge ahead and take down the East Atchison Wolves (16-12) 71-51. The night started perfectly for the Golden Eagles as they jumped to a 10-3 lead that they would never surrender.
"Our girls definitely came out fighting and knew that they had to play with their hearts and play together, and Tarkio came with all that they had, they fought every single second of that game," Bishop LeBlond Head Coach Jackie Ziesel said. "They hit some big shots and they came back, and really tested us and forced us to have some adversity out there and play as a team."
The spark for the Golden Eagles' early run came from senior Kianna Herrera would sink the first three of the game for the game's opening points, in route to a game-high 19-point performance for the forward. Two others would join Herrera in double-digits.
"When we have everyone contribute, and not just one person, it makes the win even better," Herrera said. "Because we have so many weapons on this team and not just one person, so it's really awesome to see everyone else contribute that I know can every single game."
"She's a tough kid, she's out there battling, getting boards, shooting threes, and doing everything that she can to keep this team alive and together," Ziesel said. "She's a good positive leader on the floor. Just having her out there she can play with anybody and that draws more attention toward her which allows other key players to score and have that opportunity."
After the quick start, East Atchison would hang around throughout the remainder of the first half forcing a 20-14 lead for Bishop LeBlond at the end of one. Then after a 5-0 run to start the second quarter for Bishop LeBlond, the Wolves would force the issue as Natalie Hedlund would come alive, sparking an 11-4 run to bring it within four at 29-25.
"As long as we handled the ball, take care of the ball, and value each possession, then we're going to win this game," Zeisel said. "I think after we got rattled just a little bit, we calmed down our nerves, we saw the ball go down in the net, and made some good stops on defense."
That the Golden Eagles did as they would expand their lead back to 11 by halftime sitting at 38-27. However, East Atchison wasn't done applying the pressure yet, as they'd creep it back down to a seven-point game, starting the second half with a 6-2 run. But then the shots started falling for Bishop LeBlond as Herrera canned her second three as they would put up an 11-2 run in response in route to a 21-point third-quarter finding a 59-45 lead after three.
"The kick outs were definitely there when we could go into the basket and offensive boards were a really big thing that we needed to get in this game," Herrera said. "When we pass the ball and move it, not only do I get my points but everybody else contributes as well."
The Golden Eagles would then ice the game away as Herrera, Shae Lewis, Tatum Studer, Emma Raines, and Katie Beam would combine for 12 fourth-quarter free throws while holding East Atchison to just six points in the final period.
Lewis and Studer would join Herrera in double digits with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Lewis would also snag five rebounds, while Sloan Lewis chipped in with eight points and five rebounds of her own. Meanwhile, for East Atchison, Hedlund led the way in scoring with 15 points and six rebounds, while Tommie Lee Martin stepped up in the third quarter finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Claire Martin would also sink a pair of threes and finish with nine points.
While East Atchison's season comes to an end, Bishop LeBlond will take on Nodaway Valley (18-9) in the Girls Class 2 District 16 Championship game on Thursday.
