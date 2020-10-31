(Platte City) -- Tyler Blay and West Nodaway both won district championships and advanced to the state cross country meet on Saturday.
Blay ran a 17:16.80 to win the Class 1 District 8 championship ahead of Lane Zembles of Mound City (18:12.70) and teammate Duke Ingraham (18:13.20). South Holt’s Dawson Fansher and Riley Blay of West Nodaway rounded out the top five.
West Nodaway had 31 points to win the meet, and Mound City will also advance to state after scoring 44 points.
The Rockets had Preston Bateman in the 10th spot while Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, Zachary Dominguez and Quinton Livengood were 6th, 13th and 14th, respectively. East Atchison had three qualifiers in Jordan Graf (9th), Hunter Bennett (11th) and Daniel Lesher (12th), and Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas (8th) also advanced.
In the girls race, South Holt’s Reese Morris was the individual champion with a time of 22:35.20. North Andrew won the team title, led by Jaclyn Riedinger in second place with a time of 22:47.60.
Joining Riedinger in the top 15 were teammates Reagan walker (11th), Aspen Sybert (13th) and Brylie Brincks (14th). Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins placed 3rd, Andrea Riley of Platte Valley was 7th and South Holt’s Olivia Prussman and Makayla Bohart ran 8th and 9th, respectively.
East Atchison also had a state qualifier in Hayleigh Vincent, who finished in 12th place. View the complete results from the meet linked here.