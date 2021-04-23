(Tarkio) -- The Cameron girls and Worth County boys won the team titles while Mound City's Landon Poppa and West Nodaway's Tyler Blay posted brilliant performances at Friday's Indian Relays.
Poppa was the only athlete to leave Tarkio with four gold medals.
The multi-sport standout ran to individual crowns in the 100 (11.31) and 200 (22.88) and anchored the Panthers' champion 4x200 (1:35.22) and 4x400 relays (3:39.59).
"It was a good day," Poppa said. "It's just been a good year. The relays are the best part of track. It's amazing."
Blay left the meet with only one medal, but a record-breaking performance.
The Missouri Western commit ran a 9:40.75, beating his personal record by eight seconds and besting the previous Indian Relays record by 33 ticks.
"It was a great day," Blay said. "Coming into this sport two years ago, I never imagined I'd be where I am now. I'm just blessed."
On the girls side, Cameron edged East Atchison 97 to 87 to win the team title.
The Wolves, however, still managed to put together a strong showing in front of their home crowd, winning four events -- two apiece from Faith Anderson and Tommi Martin.
Anderson's golds came in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles. The sophomore cleared 1.55 meters in her high jump win.
"It's pretty nice being at your home track," Anderson said. "I'm kinda cocky, so the confidence kinda just pulls me over the bar."
Anderson posted 51.20 to win the 300 hurdles, which came after a narrow defeat in the 100 hurdles.
"The 100 kinda messed with my head," she said. "I had to win the 300. I still haven't figured out the 100 yet, but I have the 300s down pat."
Martin's crowns came in the 800 (2:35.78) and javelin (32.39 meters).
"I like to keep myself motivated," she said. "You can always go 10 percent further than your mind tells you to."
Her 800 triumph came via a late-race pass of Cameron's Natalie Garr.
"I just kept thinking I needed to pace myself," she said. "I got to the last 200, and realized I needed to go. That's what I did."
Worth County tallied 73.50 points and won three events. Morgan Beagle won the 100 hurdles (17.44), Keelin Engel claimed the pole vault (3.35 meters) and the quartet of Beagle, Hailey Adwell, Braidy Hunt and Rebecca Smith won the 4x200 (1:56.70).
Platte Valley took fourth and claimed two wins. Maggie Collins won the shot put (12.10 meters) and the 4x100 team of Malia Collins, Paige West, Stephanie Turpin and Kayley Hauber won in 53.55.
Rock Port's Alivia Baucom threw 37.48 meters in a championship showing in the discus.
"I didn't throw my best, but I still threw good," she said. "I really got my foot turning and went as fast as I could, which brought me to victory. I'm constantly going up."
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt's Reese Morris won the 1600 (5:58.91), North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger won the 3200 (13:04.83) and Stanberry's Katlyn James took the long jump (4.92 meters).
In the boys meet, Worth County scored 104 points to edge Stanberry by 14.
Jace Cousatte won three of the Tigers' four golds, doing so in the triple jump (11.10 meters), 110 hurdles (17.00) and 300 hurdles (44.16).
"I'm pretty happy about it," he said. "I didn't do very good at the last meet, but a little bit of practice got me back there."
Nathan Adwell won the pole vault for WoCo (5.93 meters)
Stanberry finished second, led by titles from Tyler Schwebach (800, 2:07.18) and Austin Colvin (discus, 43.46 meters). The Bulldogs' 4 x 100 team of Schwebach, Lance Wallace, Ben Messner and Gavin Cameron won in 47.32.
West Nodaway's Duke Ingraham won the 1600 (4:54.10) and Dawson Fast won the high jump (1.80 meters). South Holt/Nodaway-Holt's Hayden Elfrits won the shot put in 15.52 meters. Teammate James Herr won the javelin by tossing 48.91 meters.
Mound City's Wil Young won the 400 (52.79). The Panthers' 4x800 relay squad of Keaton Zembles, Quinton Livengood, Wil Young and Lane Zembles were victorious in 8:58.53.
Complete results and interviews with Baucom, Anderson, Martin, Cousatte, Poppa and Blay can be viewed below.