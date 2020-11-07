(Columbia) -- It was a day to remember for the West Nodaway boys cross country team as Tyler Blay claimed the individual title while the Rockets finished fourth as a team in Class 1.
The son of KMA Sports Hall of Famer Bill Blay added a championship to his resume in a time of 16:30.30, avenging last year's runner-up performance.
"I trained so hard for this," Blay said. "I just dug through it and came out with a win. Last year, I was passed in the last 100 meters. I came here with that fire and pulled through."
Blay was one of three Rockets that finished in the top 16. Teammate Duke Ingraham medaled with a 10th-place finish while Tyler's brother Riley finished 16th.
The Rockets scored 132 points to finish fourth as a team.
Lane Zembles (Mound City) also cracked the medal stand with an eighth-place finish.
In the girls race, South Holt's Reese Morris led the way with 18th. Rock Port's Audrey Watkins was behind Morris in 19th.
Complete results can be found here. Complete video interviews with Morris, Watkins, Ingraham, the Blays and Zembles can be viewed below.