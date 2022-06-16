(Conception Junction) -- Mr. and Mrs. Bliley's constant work with their son, Memphis, paid off in a big way for the Platte Valley baseball team this year.
It also earned Memphis the KMAland Missouri Player of the Year honor.
Bliley was a consistent force at the plate and nearly unhittable on the mound. His success led Platte Valley to a dream season that ended with a state semifinal appearance and a fourth-place finish in Class 1.
"I'm proud we made it to state," Bliley said. "That was our biggest achievement."
Platte Valley tallied an 18-4 record behind Bliley's big season. Along the way, Bliley and his team made memories with dominant performances and nail-biting postseason wins.
"We never gave up," Bliley said. "We always kept our heads, kept everything going and won."
Bliley attributes his offensive success to something everyone can appreciate: quality practice with mom and dad growing up.
"When I was little, my mom and dad worked with me all the time," he said. "We worked on keeping through the ball, keeping my hands straight. We practiced all the time. My dad took me to the ball field all the time. We still do it. We just hit and don't worry about big hits."
Bliley made his father proud this season with a team-best average of .527 with 26 RBI, two home runs and 13 extra-base hits.
"I kept my head on the ball and thought about base hits," he said. "I didn't go up to the plate thinking about how I was going to hit a home run every time. I was thinking about how I could help my time with base hits and scoring."
He complemented his respectable showing at the dish with a dominant season on the bump. Bliley tossed 67 1/3 innings and allowed only five earned runs all year for a 0.52 ERA. He also struck out 122 batters.
"When the fastball is working, I can throw it hard and place it well," he said.
Bliley says his chemistry with catcher Wyatt Miller aided his strong season.
"We've always played together," Bliley said. "He knows how I pitch. He helped a lot this year."
Perhaps the highlight of Bliley's pitching season came against St. Joseph Christian on March 29th. He had 15 strikeouts in that contest for a 2-0 win.
"That was the best game I've ever thrown," he said. "I was throwing hard that game, and everything was working."
Of course, there were other memorable moments, such as his team's thrilling, 10-inning district final win over St. Joseph Christian, where Bliley tossed a no-decision gem with an 11-strikeout no-hitter.
"I'll remember that for a long time," Bliley said about that game. "The best part (of the season) was the district championship game."
For Bliley and his teammates, the dream season was the payoff for their years of playing together.
"We've played together since T-ball," he said. "Everyone worked together, and nobody got down on anyone. When someone was down, we picked them up and stayed together."
Bliley and many of his teammates return next year. So another dream season is not only a possibility, but also a goal.
"For next year, we want to win state," he said. "We want to take number one."
Bliley is the inaugural KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year. Check out the full interview below.