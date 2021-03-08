(Des Moines) -- Martensdale-St. Marys survived an 11-point deficit, a controversial pair of free throws and one final gasp from Easton Valley on their way to their first state tournament victory in school history on Monday.
The Blue Devils (25-0) got 20 points, 14 rebounds and 12 clutch free throws from senior Trey Baker in a 51-45 overtime victory that extends a dream season.
“It’s just incredible,” Coach Joe Franey said. “I wasn’t doubting us, but there were moments in the game where I thought it might happen again to us. We’d come up here, and it’s a one and done. But the kids did it. They told themselves they needed to give more effort and get after it.”
Easton Valley took advantage of some early, cold shooting by Martensdale-St. Marys, building an 11-point advantage in the first half. The Blue Devils made just five of their first 18 shots in the game and trailed 22-11 before Carson Elbert scored the final four points of the first half to pull within seven.
The momentum didn’t appear to last in the early stages of the second half, as Easton Valley built their lead back up to 10 multiple times. However, Elbert splashed a 3 and scored on another jumper before Hogan Franey made a 3 of his own in an 8-0 spurt that started to turn the tide.
“They just kept fighting,” Franey added. “That’s been our motto all year. They came together to give everything they had.”
While the Blue Devils found some momentum, they didn’t take their first lead of the second half until 5:47 remained in the fourth. Hogan Franey’s 3-pointer tied the game before an offensive putback by Baker gave them their first advantage since the early stages of the game.
From there, the Blue Devils locked down on defense, allowing just two points in nearly the entire fourth period. Those two points, though, tied the game at 37 apiece with little time remaining. As the clock winded down, Elbert found a streaking Baker, who was fouled and sent to the line with 2.6 to play.
“Those free throws were made in all the work you put in when nobody is around,” Baker said. “I was excited to go and deliver at that time.”
Baker did deliver, sinking both free throws to push the Blue Devils back to a two-point edge. However, controversy struck in those final 2.6 ticks. Porter Fuegen’s pass traveled the full length of the court and found Dylon Dyson for an open layup just underneath the hoop.
Dyson’s shot over his head narrowly missed, but a foul was called on the rebound. Replays clearly showed Cayden Deardorff as the potential free throw shooter, but officials allowed Kaleb Cornelisen — a better free throw shooter by nearly 18% — to shoot. The senior made both with no time remaining on the clock to send the game to overtime.
“We thought it was somebody else,” Franey said. “That’s a tough call to make at the end of the game and know who it is. They were all scrambling and falling all over each other.”
“I really just think it was a missed call,” Baker said. “Officiating is a tough gig. No way around that. Me and Cornelisen were at half court together. There’s no way he was the free throw shooter on that.”
Despite the controversy that sent the game to an extra period, Martensdale-St. Marys quickly shook it off with Baker and Elbert combining to score the first seven points of OT. With 1:19 remaining, the game appeared to be in hand, but Easton Valley found another charge in them.
The River Hawks put in the next six and took advantage of the Blue Devils’ first three missed free throws of the game. Porter Fuegen even went to the foul line in a two-point game with a chance to tie, but split the pair. That was all Baker would need to make four more freebies to help the Pride of Iowa Conference champion win for the first time in Des Moines.
“It means everything,” Baker said. “This is all you can ask for. There will be four teams left. We’re going to enjoy this one, but we’ve got to get back to work, too.”
Elbert was the only other double-digit scorer for the Blue Devils, finishing with 19 points and five rebounds while Hogan Franey made a trio of 3s for his nine points.
Martensdale-St. Marys will be back in action in the 1A tournament on Wednesday at 6:00 PM against top-ranked North Linn — a 77-52 winner over South Winneshiek earlier Monday. You can hear the game on KMA-FM 99.1.
View complete video interviews with Coach Franey and Baker below.