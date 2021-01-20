(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has released the brackets for their upcoming tournaments.
On the girls side, Lamoni is the top seed. Action begins with first-round games on January 23rd. The quarterfinals will be held on January 25th at Lamoni and Melcher, respectively.
The semifinals and consolation games will take place on January 28th while the championship game will be held on the 30th. All of those games will happen in Orient.
Ankeny Christian is the No. 1 seed on the boys side. Their tournament begins on the 23rd. Quarterfinals will be held on the 26th at Ankeny Christian and Moravia. The semis will then be held on the 29th with the finals on the 30th at Orient.
The complete brackets can be viewed below.