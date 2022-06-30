(Murray) -- The Murray softball team continues their pleasantly surprising season on Friday when the Mustangs open Class 1A regional action against Lenox.
The Mustangs enter the postseason after a 19-6 record with a 12-2 showing in the Bluegrass Conference -- good enough to finish second.
"We're feeling pretty good," Coach Tessa Otto said. "It's been a good year for us. We've come together this year after a rocky season last year. I'm proud of the girls for making such a big turnaround."
The breakthrough season is a return to the top portion of the Bluegrass Conference -- a place they were routinely at under legendary former head coach Danny Jensen. They posted a 5-9 record in a shortened 2020 season and a 15-20 outing in 2021.
"I think we've exceeded our expectations," Otto said. "The last two years, we only had one senior each year. These juniors and seniors now have got everything going this year. Those girls have stepped up in their roles. It's been the thing that got us going."
Eighth-grader Keirsten Klein has been the sparkplug in a Mustangs offense that hits .334. Klein currently hits .481/.529/.759 with 34 RBI and three home runs.
Klein comes from a softball family. Her oldest sister, Breianna, is a former KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Her other sister, Callieigh, has also contributed to this year's Murray squad with a .361/.403/.444 line and 17 RBI.
"She's got a bat like her older sisters," Otto said. "She's a great athlete. It's phenomenal to have an athlete like herself. Her softball IQ is high. It's exciting to know I have her for a few more years."
Aside from the Kleins, junior Jayda Chew (.423/.500/.462, 8 RBI), Jalie Baumfalk (.397/.462/.414, 11 RBI), Chloe Church (.329/.411/.392, 13 RBI), Teryn Shields (.321/.390/.415), Megan Henrichs (.286/.375/.321, 14 RBI), Brooke Shannon (.262/.304/.323, 14 RBI), Jaden Lynn (.250/.284/.281, 11 RBI) and Zoey Black (.209/.333/.349) have been constant contributors to the Mustangs' offensive efforts.
"In the beginning of the season, we struggled with pitch selection," Otto said. "Now we're being more patient. We're being more selective. That's showing at the end of the season."
Calleigh Klein and Shields have been their featured pitchers in the circle. Calliegh Klein has a 10-2 record with a 5.38 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings, while Shields has a 4.77 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 69 innings.
The Mustangs now ready themselves for a Class 1A Region 5 contest against Lenox. Friday's meeting marks the third this season. Murray was a 15-0 victor on June 1st and a 14-5 winner in the June 15th meeting. While the previous results are in their favor, Coach Otto says her team isn't discounting the Tigers.
"It's hard to beat somebody three times. Mandy Stoaks is an excellent coach. I know she'll have them going. Zoey Reed is a great batter, and Sadie Cox already has four home runs this year. The first time we played, they hit the ball hard but right at us. That can go either way."
The Tigers' aggressive bats worked in Murray's favor the first two meetings, and Coach Otto hopes it does the same on Friday.
"For us, it's about making sure we are defensively ready," Otto said. "I know they're going to put the ball in play."
Check out the full interview with Coach Otto below.