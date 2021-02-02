(Clarinda) -- Glenwood won their fifth straight and for the 10th time in their last 11 on Tuesday night, handing Clarinda a 70-58 defeat in non-conference action on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“I thought we got off to a quick start,” Coach Curt Schulte told KMA Sports. “In the first half, our defensive intensity was tremendous. I think we really rebounded well, and the kids came out focused. We played a solid 32 minutes.”
Ryan Blum led all scorers with 30 points in sending the Rams (14-2) to their second win over Clarinda, although it was the first time the Cardinals (9-8) lost a game by double digits all season.
“I got a little hot in the first quarter on the inside,” Blum said. “I built off that the rest of the game. My teammates were finding me and the jumper was falling tonight.”
While Blum maintained his scoring pace, Ben Hughes also caught fire for Glenwood. The junior canned five 3-pointers on his way to a season-best 19 points.
“I’ve had a little bit of a dry streak lately,” Hughes said. “Might as well be the time to score some points. My teammates did a great job finding me, and thank God they were falling tonight.”
While Blum and Hughes were offensive standouts, sophomore point guard Caden Johnson was outstanding on the defensive end. Johnson helped Clarinda leading scorer Drew Brown to just six points.
“He wanted the challenge,” Coach Schulte said. “He was excited about it. Drew Brown is a fantastic player, averaging about 16 points per game and our goal was to cut that in half. If we could get that to eight or less, they’d done their job. Caden did a fantastic job.”
Michael Shull topped Clarinda with a season-high 25 points in the defeat. He proved to be the only Cardinals player in double figures on the evening.
“Last time we played them Brown did a really good job,” Hughes added. “He’s a good player, and we tried to shut him down, hedge on all his screens and get through all his screens. We tried to play solid defense all around, and I think we did a good job on that.”
The win for Glenwood is their second five-game win streak of the season as they head into a home meeting with St. Albert. The Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup could prove vital as the Rams try to finish a league championship.
“It’s really been a tremendous team effort (this year),” Coach Schulte said. “Obviously, Ryan is huge for us each and every night, but every night other guys are stepping up this year. It’s not only the starters, but it’s also the guys coming off the bench. I’m proud of their effort.”
Clarinda returns to action next Monday when they travel to Creston. View complete video interviews with Coach Schulte, Hughes and Blum below.