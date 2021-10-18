(Oakland) -- Riverside kept its season alive with a four-set victory over Woodbine to open Class 1A Region 2 action.
"A win is a good win," said head coach Brooke Flathers after her team's 25-16, 25-15, 13-25, 25-7 victory. "Woodbine didn't roll over. I thought we had control, but I thought they did a good job of fighting. We are moving on, so that's good."
The win was the Bulldogs' 22nd of the season.
"It means a lot," said senior Izzy Bluml. "We came in trying to focus on the little things. I think we did a pretty good job."
"We did a lot of things good," junior Veronica Andrusyshyn. "But we kept progressing and didn't let the little things affect us."
The powerful duo of Andrusyshyn and Bluml led Riverside to victory, accounting for 16 and 12 kills, respectively.
"I was waiting for the sets," Andrusyshyn said. "When I wait for the set, I can see the block better."
"I like using different shots," Bluml said. "And I was hitting every single time."
Andrusyshyn eclipsed 500 career kills with her sixth winner of the evening.
"It means I'm doing things right," she said. "That's a good feeling."
Bluml and Andrusyshyn also sparked the defense with 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Riverside cruised in the first two sets, never letting Woodbine get comfortable, and claiming them 25-16 and 25-15. Woodbine settled in during the third set and pulled away late to keep the match alive, forcing a fourth set. Perhaps the third-set woes angered Riverside, though, as they rode a 14-0 run in the fourth to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 17-4 lead and never looked back.
"I think we came out a lot more focused," Flathers said. "We've talked a lot about being locked in. I felt like that's what we did in the fourth set."
"Our whole team communicated well in that set," Andrusyshyn said. "We were able to get a pass, set and a kill almost every single time."
Libero Madi Baldwin was spectacular at the service line during this set, and she finished the night with five aces and nine digs.
The Bulldogs served 11 aces on the evening and had a 92% efficiency. Ayla Richardson added three aces from the line.
"We focus a lot on putting the other team in tough situations," Flathers said. "We use the serves to do that a lot."
Whitney Kuhlman paced Woodbine's efforts with 10 unofficial kills. The Tigers conclude their season at 21-11 and bid farewell to Kuhlman and libero Savannah Marshall.
Riverside (22-13) moves to Wednesday's Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinal against Boyer Valley. The Bulldogs (24-10) advanced with a three-set sweep of West Harrison on Monday.
"We just have to fine-tune what we know how to do," Flathers said. "We've had some bumps along the way, but we are going to continue to grind away."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Andrusyshyn, Bluml and Coach Flathers. View those interviews below.