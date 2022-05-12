(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Glenwood, Riverside and Tarkio student-athletes are the winners of this year’s KMA Sportscaster’s Scholarship.
Glenwood’s Abby Hughes and Tarkio’s Sophia Martin will both receive a one-time scholarship of $1000 while Shenandoah’s Reese Spiegel and Riverside’s Izzy Bluml will receive a one-time scholarship of $500.
Hughes will attend South Dakota State University to major in pharmacy and run track, and Martin is attending the University of Missouri in Columbia to major in journalism. Spiegel plans to attend the University of Iowa with a major in nursing, and Bluml is currently undecided on a school but plans to get a medical assistant degree before studying to get a degree in radiologic technology.
The KMA Sportscaster’s Scholarship has been around for nearly 30 years and awarded over $180,000 to KMAland athletes. Candidates for the award are based on their academics and standing as a multi-sport athlete.
The KMA Sportscaster’s sponsors join with the KMA Sports staff in helping choose our annual winners. The KMA Sportscaster’s sponsors for 2021-22 include:
