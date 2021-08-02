(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has promoted Michael Boal to associate head field hockey coach.
Boal has been a part of the Iowa coaching staff for the last eight season, and helped guide the Hawkeyes to a Final Four in 2021.
"For the past seven years, it has been my honor to be a part of this prestigious program," Boal said in a release. "I am so grateful to (head coach) Lisa (Celluci) for her leadership and guidance, and I look forward to continuing to serve our student athletes and upholding the Iowa tradition of excellence."
The full release can be found here.