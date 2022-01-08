(Denver) -- Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown helped Kansas City to a 28-24 win over Denver on Saturday.
The Chiefs (12-5) kept their hopes alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with the win. Playing largely without Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hartman pulled in eight receptions for 103 yards.
However, the fumble caused by Melvin Ingram allowed the Chiefs to take the lead and stop a long Broncos drive. Patrick Mahomes threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 54 yards.