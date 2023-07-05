(Clarinda) -- One of Dawson Bond's finest pitching performances in a career full of them has Red Oak baseball in a Class 2A District 16 Final.
Bond's brilliant performance on the bump helped the Tigers (15-12) in their 4-0 win over Treynor (15-11) in a Class 2A District 16 Semifinal win Wednesday evening on KMA-FM 99.1.
"This is what I live for," Bond said. "These games, I'm more excited than I am nervous. I play for my team. I knew these guys had my back."
Bond threw a complete-game shutout, striking out nine on five hits while walking zero.
"He did what Dawson does," Red Oak head coach Mark Erickson said. "He pounds the strike zone and makes it tough on hitters. He uses multiple pitchers to keep hitters off-balance. (Treynor) has some talented hitters that he did that to."
Bond has relied heavily on the fastball and curveball this year, but Tuesday night was the time for a different pitch...perhaps his least effective pitch throughout the regular season.
"Slider," he said. "I haven't thrown the slider hardly at all. I threw it once (early in the year), and it got hit hard, so I stayed away from it. The slider was working. We scouted them. (The slider) breaks good. I think I just trusted it."
While Bond worked his magic, Red Oak's offense found a way to break a 0-0 tie in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Braden Woods and an RBI single from Adam Baier.
"We knew it was going to be a close game," Erickson said. "When you get to tournament time, you're trying to scratch out runs any way you can."
The Tigers added a run in the fifth and another in the sixth on Baier's second RBI single of the night. Treynor threatened in the sixth, but Bond stranded two runners.
"I knew my fastball had to be in the zone," Bond said about his sixth inning. "If they put it in play, they put it in play. I stayed calm, went back to the basics and got in the zone."
Baier sparked Red Oak's bats with a pair of 2-out RBI hits.
"I stayed as calm as possible," Baier said. "I shortened up my swing and put it in play."
Bond also had two hits for Red Oak. Cale Hall added a hit, and Chase Roeder drove in a run.
Treynor's Charlie Schrage took the tough-luck loss. Schrage scattered five hits across six innings and struck out with only two walks. The Cardinals received a pair of hits from Holden Minahan and one hit apiece from Ethan Hill, Brady Phelps and Andrew Kellar. The Cardinals bid farewell to seniors Ryan Bach, Jaxon Schumacher and Mason Yochum.
The win puts Red Oak in a district final. They'll face Clarinda for the district title Saturday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The two squads split the regular-season meetings.
"It's going to take another game like this," Bond said. "If we throw strikes and don't have errors, we can hit anybody. It's just a matter of going in with the right mentality."
View the full interviews with Baier, Bond and Coach Erickson below.