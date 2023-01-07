(Atlantic) -- Bondurant-Farrar won the team title at Saturday's Rollin Dyer Invitational while Glenwood highlighted the KMAland action with three individual champions.
Bondurant-Farrar totaled 227.5 points and had two individual champions: Connor Fiser (113) and Maximus Riggins (126).
Sergeant Bluff was the runner-up with 204 points behind championships from Ty Koedam (145) and Garrett McHugh (182).
Glenwood finished in a tie for third with Humboldt. The Rams accumulated 138 points, had four finalists and left Atlantic with three individual champions: Vinny Mayberry (120), CJ Carter (195) and Mason Koehler (220).
"I started the season rough," Mayberry said. "But I did my thing. I wanted to make a statement."
Mayberry maneuvered his way through a tough 120-pound bracket and ended his day with a first-period pin of A #10 Madden Kontos (Grand Island).
"I knew the kid was tough," Mayberry said. "I just stuck to my things, worked the wrist and got him over."
Carter's title at 195 pounds was also a statement-making performance after three regular-season losses before the Christmas break.
"Coming off three hard losses fueled me," Carter said. "I wasn't expecting to lose this season. I feel like it fuels my drive more for that state title."
Last year's state runner-up tallied two first-period pins and a 7-1 decision over Braden McShane (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) in the finals.
"It was good," Carter said. "I was toned in and locked in. I got to my shots, stayed light on my feet and stayed quick."
Carter's workout buddy -- Koehler -- won the first of what will likely be many tournaments in his career.
"I'm happy with what I did," Koehler said. "It feels good to get the win. Nobody likes to lose. I especially don't like to lose. Winning this tournament is a big step forward."
Koehler won the first tournament of his career with a 4-2 win over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic).
"I've been wrestling for a long time, so I feel like my technique is in tune," Koehler said.
Trent Patton (285) was a runner-up for the Rams.
Atlantic finished sixth in the team race with 128.5 points while Underwood had 104 points and claimed 10th.
Jarrett Armstrong (170) won a title for Atlantic while Maddox Nelson (152) was a champion for Underwood.
Armstrong entertained the home crowd with a thrilling finals victory over Carlos Andrade (Abraham Lincoln). Facing a deficit in the final minute, Armstrong pinned Andrade.
"The last three years of high school, I was never able to beat the kids I should have at this meet," Armstrong said. "I finally did it this year. The kid was good. He came out of position, and I caught him. He threw the cradle, I stomped him and got the pin. It's for sure one of my favorite matches."
Nelson continued his breakthrough season by beating 2A No. 4 Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) in the semifinals and 1A No. 4 Ryan Steinlage (I-35) in the finals.
"I'm pretty proud of myself," Nelson said. "I've had ups and downs, but today was a great day for me. I got things rolling."
Gable Porter (132) and Blake Allen (138) were runners-up for Underwood. Porter was on the losing end of the day's most heralded match -- a 7-6 loss to fellow two-time state champion Kale Petersen. Petersen earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler honor.
Click here for results and click below to view full video interviews with Armstrong, Nelson, Mayberry, Carter and Koehler.
INDIVIDIUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Hudson Loges, Blair
113: Connor Fiser, Bondurant-Farrar
120: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwoood
126: Maximus Riggins, Bondurant-Farrar
132: Kale Petersen, Greene County
138: McKinley Robbins, Greene County
145: Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: Maddox Nelson, Underwood
160: Yoan Camejo, Blair
170: Jarrett Armstrong, Atlantic
182: Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
195: CJ Carter, Glenwood
220: Mason Koehler, Glenwood
285: Zachary Pittman, Grand Island
TEAM SCORES
1. Bondurant-Farrar (227.5)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (204)
3. Glenwood (138)
3. Humboldt (138)
5. Blair (129)
6. Atlantic (128.5)
7. NH/TV (119.5)
8. Grand Island (118)
9. Interstate 35 (115.5)
10. Underwood (104.0)
11. Abraham Lincoln (92)
12. Greene County (87.5)
13. AHSTW (73)
14. Alta-Aurelia (29)
15. Red Oak (28)
16. Denison-Schleswig (21)
17. Audubon (4)