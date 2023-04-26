(Maryville) -- Both Northwest Missouri State tennis teams are in the top 15 of the latest rankings released by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The women are No. 12 while the men are No. 15.
On the men's side, Andrea Zamurri (No. 13), Michael Delebois (No. 50) and Fabien Calloud (No. 63) are ranked in singles while Mason Meier/Jan Skerbatis (No. 19) and Zamurri/Fillippo Piranomonte (No. 22) are ranked in doubles.
Vera Alenicheva (No. 11) and Tyffaine Pais (No. 42) are ranked in women's singles.
