(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley boys basketball comes into Friday's postseason game with Whiting fresh off a win.
The Bulldogs (4-16) snapped a five-game drought on Monday night with a thrilling 58-57 victory over Ar-We-Va. While it was their first win in six outings, Coach Patrick Putnam saw many things from his team down the stretch that has him optimistic as they head into the postseason.
"For the last two weeks, we've been playing better against teams that beat us handily the first time we played them," he said. "The Ar-We-Va win was big for us. I keep telling the boys we want to play our best basketball at the end of the season. The boys bought in."
The win over Ar-We-Va comes after they suffered a 41-point defeat to them in January. They also played Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 points closer in their second meeting -- a 65-59 loss on Friday night.
"They realized they needed to play better basketball if they want to go out on a high note," Putnam said. "We at least want to go out playing our best basketball."
Junior Evan Ten Eyck leads the Bulldogs with 11.2 points per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Drew Volkman adds 10.7 PPG, and Luke Cripps (6.7 PPG, 29.3%), Cael Beam (6.6 PPG, 43.2%), Landon Chevez-Green (3.4 PPG, 37.7%), Jack Heistand (2.7 PPG, 25.8%) and Ben Lantz (2.7 PPG, 34.2%) also contribute to a Boyer Valley offense that averages 49.4 points per game and shoots at a 31.8% clip.
"I don't call set plays for the boys to run," Putnam said. "We want to beat the defense down the court and get easy layups. We're trying to outrun them, and I've got a deep enough bench that we can keep the legs fresh."
The defensive end of the floor has been a pleasant surprise to Coach Putnam.
"We put in a different, unconventional defense," he said. "We're getting better at that. It involves a lot of communication. If we get them to talk, that's the defense we run. It's unconventional, but it's something we're getting them to buy into."
Boyer Valley opens the postseason Friday night against a winless Whiting team. The Bulldogs are a 50-point favorite, according to BCMoore, but they aren't discounting Whiting.
"I've told the boys to not look at their record," Putnam said. "It doesn't mean anything right now. We have to go in with the mindset we'll come out on top. I don't want them to think the first game is easy because no game is easy."
