(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley comes into week two at 1-0 behind a superb ground game, beefy offensive line and a physical defense.
The Bulldogs got into the win column last week with a 42-6 win over River Valley.
"Anytime you can win, that's a good day in my book," Coach Nate Christensen said. "I thought we did a lot of things well."
Boyer Valley rushed for 157 yards on only 20 carries. Robert Brasel led their efforts with 74 yards and a score, and Cael Beam, Owen Garside, Drew Volkmann, Josh Gorden and Levi Reineke also had touches.
If Coach Christensen has it his way, the ground game will be Boyer Valley's forte this season.
"I want to line up and run the ball," he said. "They put a lot of guys in the box, but we responded well. We ran it right at them and told them to stop it. If I never had to throw the ball, I would never throw the ball."
Boyer Valley threw the ball Friday, and did it with success. Beam and Volkmann each threw two touchdowns.
Beam is their everyday starter, while Coach Christensen intends to use Volkmann's athleticism in several ways.
"I like to get Drew in space," Christensen said. "It's just a matter of figuring out what we want to do and where we want to do it. Right now, we'll probably stick with (Beam) and work the ball to Drew."
The Bulldogs have no shortage of athletes on the offensive side, but it starts with the beasts up front. Ben Lantz, Cole Miller, Bobby Gross, Owen Lehan and Zach Dunham pave the way for Boyer Valley's physical offense while tipping the scales at an average weight of 235 pounds.
"We have some big boys in there," Christensen said. "That sets up everything. It lets the speedsters on the outside do their thing. I think we always have to give credit to the offensive line. It's the most integral part of the team."
Boyer Valley's defense contained River Valley to 109 yards on 46 plays and forced one turnover -- an interception return for a touchdown by Volkmann.
"Since the day I came here, I've been preaching to my guys to be physical," Christensen said. "Defense is simple when you break it down – tackling the guy with the ball is the idea."
Boyer Valley's physical defense gets a stiff test Friday night against Audubon.
The Wheelers come in at 0-2 after losses to Winfield-Mt. Union and Southeast Warren. But Coach Christensen knows better than to overlook Audubon just because of their record. He expects another well-coached, tough team from Coach Sean Birks.
"The first thing you prepare for is Coach Birks," he said. "I don't care if they're 0-4. When they show up, they show up ready to play. They're well-prepared."
Audubon is still finding themselves offensively after the graduation of many superstars last year, but they've pounded the rock 73 times for 304 yards and six scores in their first two games.
"They want to run the football, and they're good at it," Christensen said. "We have to go out there, be physical and try to stop what they do well. We'll have to see how well we can get that run stopped."
As with any smash-mouth football game, turnovers and the trenches will be the tale of the tape.
"If you win the turnover battle, chances are you're going to win the game," Christensen said. "We have to take away the things they're good at. If we win the line of scrimmage, we can probably win the game."
