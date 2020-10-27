(KMAland) -- Boyer Valley, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard all have two each on the Rolling Valley All-Conference Volleyball First Team.
Boyer Valley’s Leah Cooper and Katelyn Neilsen are joined by CAM’s Taylor Bower and Mady McKee and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cassidy Baker and Alexa Culbertson.
Also on the first team: Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith, Woodbine’s Alexa Steinkuehler, Gretchen Wallace of Glidden-Ralston and Danielle Hoyle from Paton-Churdan.
On the second team is Woodbine’s Whitney Kuhlman, Haley Koch of West Harrison, Exira/EHK’s Makaela Riley and Tatum Grubbs, CAM’s Taylor Bower, Glidden-Ralston’s Kimberly Daily, Sara Schurke of Ar-We-Va, Maclayn Houston of Boyer Valley, Alaya Betts from Coon Rapids-Bayard and Paton-Churdan’s Tessa Steimel.