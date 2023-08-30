(Dunlap) -- A season full of optimism and excitement begins Thursday for the Boyer Valley cross country program.
Like most programs, the Bulldogs have feverishly prepared for the upcoming season.
"We did a lot of hill training in the summer," Boyer Valley head coach Kent Hall said. "When we get to the season, we focus on speedwork, but kids have a lot of mileage in."
While the numbers might not be where Hall would like -- especially on the boys side -- the Bulldogs don't lack talent.
"I'm very excited about this season," Hall said. "I'm greedy and would always like more kids out. Right now, we only have two boys in our boys program."
Freshmen Dane Gorham and Calum Ringenberg are the only two runners on the boys roster. Gorham was the Rolling Valley Conference champion at the junior high level last year.
"I'm excited about him," Hall said. "He's going to gain a lot of experience as the year goes."
Gorham's addition to the lineup comes as the Bulldogs must replace one of the program's top runners in school history -- multi-time state medalist Patrick Heffernan.
"Patrick was one in a million," Hall said. "He was a good role model for the younger boys. Dane ran with him a lot and learned a lot from Patrick. I think a lot of things from Patrick have been instilled upon Dane. I'm excited about that."
The Bulldogs don't lack depth on the girls side, with nine runners on the roster.
Lauren Malone, Mariah Falkena, Clara Gorham, Lauryn Muff, Lily Heistand and Abby Mandel are all back in the lineup for the Bulldogs this year.
"I'm excited that we have a solid girls team this year," Hall said. "We'll see a lot of improvements as the season goes on."
The girls team should compete with Woodbine for the RVC title. They would also like to make some noise in the postseason. Hall says their goal isn't to run their best in August or September but in October.
"We don't focus on our first meets," he said. "Our goal is to peak in late October. We'll work together and push each other in our practices. We get stronger each day. We know what we're doing."
Boyer Valley opens the season Thursday at Logan. Hear more with Coach Hall below.