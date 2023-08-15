(Dunlap) -- Former Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen makes his coaching debut at Boyer Valley Friday night when his team faces Moravia in a Week 0 contest.
After a few weeks of practice, Coach Christiansen and his team are ready to hit the gridiron Friday night.
"We're excited," he said. "The kids are excited for the opportunity. We have an energetic group of guys excited to put the work in. We're trying to make sure we put the best product out there."
Christiansen inherits a Boyer Valley team that went 2-6 last year.
"Effort is something that can never be questioned," he said. "The effort was always there. We're continuing to build on some fundamental skills. That's what the preseason is about for us. We've preached fundamentals. Hopefully, that translates."
The Bulldogs graduated eight seniors from last year's squad, including their top passer, rusher, receiver and tackler.
Christiansen isn't quite sure what his lineup will look like yet. He points to Owen Garside, Luke Cripps, Evan TenEyck and LevI Reineke as likely skill players.
Offensively, Christiansen's philosophy and smash-mouth approach hasn't changed even if the team has.
"We're going to try to be a power football team," he said. "We'll manage the clock, maintain control at all times, never get behind the sticks and be fundamentally sound. That's what fits us the best."
Defensively, junior Robert Brasel is their top returner. He recorded 44.5 tackles and four sacks last year.
"We'll probably be in a 3-3 or 3-4 and be heavy on zone," Christiansen said. "We'll try to make offenses march down the field with out big plays."
Boyer Valley's desire to bend but not break defensively gets a stern test Friday night when they face Moravia.
The Mohawks lit up the scoreboard last year behind the accurate arm of quarterback Shane Helmick. Helmick completed 57% of his passes for 2,400 yards and 39 touchdowns.
"(Helmick) presents a ton of challenges," Christiansen said. "He's big, athletic and can run. It's hard to replicate in practice. I think there will be a learning curve early. We'll just try to be prepared for everything and can control what we can control."
Limiting Moravia's big plays will likely determine Friday's outcome.
"They're a big-play offense," Christiansen said. "We have to be prepared to weather the storm. Not everything will be perfect. We have to handle that adversity. How we handle that will be the tale of the game."
Boyer Valley/Moravia is a 7 PM start in Norwalk on Friday. Hear the full interview with Coach Christiansen below.