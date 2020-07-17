(Dunlap) -- The Boyer Valley baseball team has kept their fans on the edge of their seats through the first two postseason games, now they have themselves in a district final.
The Bulldogs (6-4) have opened the postseason with a pair of one-run victories over IKM-Manning and Audubon.
"The close games are really nothing new," Coach Kurt Brosamle said. "I guess we like to keep everyone on the edge of their seat."
Boyer Valley's pair of one-run victories have occurred in different fashion.
They defeated IKM-Manning 8-7 in the district opener by scoring five runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to complete the comeback.
"We had a few hits, but they had more hits than what we had," Brosamle said. "They had a few throws that weren't there and we took advantage. It's tough to score five runs in an inning, and to do it with two outs, just seemed impossible. The guy up above is looking after us quite a bit, I guess."
The Bulldogs did not record a hit in their victory over Audubon but were able to score two in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Audubon cut the lead to 2-1 in the seventh and had a chance to tie it on a passed ball, but the runner was tagged out and third to give Boyer Valley their second consecutive nerve-wracking victory. Ironically, both of Boyer Valley's runs scored came from passed balls by Audubon.
"Really the passed balls were the difference in the ball game," Brosamle said.
Pitcher Hunter Soma shined for Boyer Valley in the win over Audubon, tossing a complete game allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out seven. Soma currently holds a 3-3 record with a 2.62 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings this year. He has been complemented on the mound by Jesse Soma, who is 3-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.
Offensively, the Bulldogs are hitting .189 on the season with the likes Kyle Hast, Dylan Berens, Jaidan TenEyck, Adam Puck, Mike Heffernan and Clay Roberts being staples in the lineup.
"The kids never give up," Brosamle said. "They are always finding ways to stay in the ball game. We always say anything can happen at any particular time."
The Bulldogs next opponent on their remarkable postseason run is Logan-Magnolia, who they will face Saturday in Audubon. The Panthers are 10-2 on the season and already lay claim to a victory over Boyer Valley season -- a 12-4 win on July 6th.
"We did not play a great defensive game," Brosamle said of that loss.
However, Brosamle admits the key to his team potentially reaching a substate final is their offense.
"We definitely have to have the bats going for us," he said. "Logan is a very good ball club. They're hot right now. We'll do whatever we can do to see if we can cool that off right now and see what happens."
The complete interview with Coach Brosamle can be heard below.